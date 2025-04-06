Jasleen Royal breaks silence on trolling during Coldplay concert in Mumbai: ’I can feel that it’s time to go home…’

Singer Jasleen Royal addressed criticism towards her opening act at Coldplay's concert in Mumbai on day 1. Coldplay held their Music of the Spheres world tour in India, marking their first concert in the country. Jasleen made history as the first Indian artist to open for the band.

However, things did not go as planned when her performance left many unhappy during the concert. The same sentiments were reflected on social media. Talking about the event, Jasleen in the latest mini documentary on her YouTube channel shared her thoughts.

Jasleen Royal on her Coldplay performance in Mumbai The video showed the growing pressure in the backstage. While getting ready for her next performance for the brand's concert at the DY Patil Stadium. Talking about the Mumbai performance, the singer discussed what went wrong with her team. Before the technical team took the blame, Jasleen said, "Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere? (It wasn’t fine yesterday. What was the problem yesterday? Why were my in-ears bursting?)".

Recalling the incident, she also said, "After a certain point I can feel that it's time to go home. There's a lot of pressure. I swear I'll die. I am still processing, there's a lot to process.”

The second day was better for the singer. She was seen thanking the audience from the stage for their support.

Jasleen Royal: I am a self-taught musician, I am not perfect Later in the video, Jasleen was asked what she was most nervous about. She replied, “I don't want people to think that she did not deserve to be here, or why is she here? We just want Coldplay! So, I am a self-taught musician and I know that I am not perfect. I keep learning and trying to better myself everyday. But I just want to put up a great show so that people have a great experience.”

Jasleen at Coldplay concert Jasleen opened Coldplay's concert in Mumbai and performed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She later joined the band's singer Chris Martin on stage for a duet on We Pray.

While many sensed that the singer was nervous which affected her performance, a section of people also accused Jasleen of relying on autotune for her songs.