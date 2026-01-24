Jason Momoa’s 1st look as Lobo in Supergirl has fandom talking. Internet says 'straight out of a comic book'

Jason Momoa’s first official look as Lobo in the upcoming DC film ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ has sparked a strong reaction from fans around the world, following the release of a teaser clip shared by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn.

Internet reacts to Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’ In the brief video teaser, Momoa is seen stepping out of his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, delivering the line “Finally”, and then appearing on screen in his full Lobo persona, complete with rugged attire and an intense presence.

The clip also shows him riding a motorcycle, emphasising the antihero’s outlaw style and chaotic energy. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 26 June 2026.

The response online has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans celebrating what they see as a perfect casting choice. One popular comment said, “Jason Momoa is born to play Lobo (sic).”

Another simply stated, “Straight out of a comic book! (sic)” Fans also compared the casting to Momoa’s earlier role as Aquaman, with responses like, “After Aquaman, Jason Momoa as Lobo in Supergirl just feels right (sic).”

Many praised the visual fidelity of the character, as one fan wrote, “He looks ripped straight from a comic book panel! (sic)” Others described the choice as “such a generational casting in the DCU (sic).”

There were thoughtful reactions too, including one noting the test ahead for the studio: “The real test isn’t the casting. It’s whether DC finally lets a character stay unhinged instead of sanding the edges off. We’ll see (sic).”

Another fan pointed to the challenge of portraying Lobo’s chaotic nature faithfully, saying “Lobo isn’t just another Deadpool; his 4th wall breaking is more like a R-rated Bugs Bunny pure, chaotic evil. I honestly doubt the studio has the nerve to actually portray him that way (sic).”

More about Lobo from the DC Comics The character of Lobo originates from the DC Comics universe and is known as an intergalactic bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia, notorious for his violent tendencies, sharp humour and overwhelming strength.

In the comics, he is described as the “meanest, baddest, most massacring mother there is,” with enhanced speed, superhuman strength and near invulnerability that enables him to battle even the most formidable heroes, including Superman.

Despite once having the ability to clone himself from a single drop of blood, this power was removed in the comics to prevent an army of Lobos. The character has become a fan favourite due to his irreverent personality and unpredictable morality, often choosing the side that pays most or simply serves his interest in chaos.

More about ‘Supergirl’ ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ is based on the acclaimed DC comic series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, and serves as part of the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran.

Though Lobo does not appear in the original comic narrative, Gunn chose to include him in the film, believing the character to be “the biggest comic book character that’s never been in a film.”

The movie stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie directing from a script by Ana Nogueira. Alongside Momoa and Alcock, the cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Lobo’s inclusion adds an unpredictable antihero element to Supergirl, which is described as a darker and more emotionally complex story than its predecessor Superman (2025).

