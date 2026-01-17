Jason Momoa says Minecraft sequel to go into production 'very soon'

Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Actor Jason Momoa has shared an update on the sequel to 'A Minecraft Movie', saying production on the follow-up film is set to begin very soon, according to Deadline.

Momoa, who starred in the first film as champion gamer Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison, revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the sequel is expected to go into production by the end of April.

"Very soon. Dude. Bro, end of April. They're in it," Momoa said, adding that the script has impressed him even more than the first. "The script is even better. It's so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven't laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed on the first script, this one I'm laughing out loud," he said, according to Deadline.

In October, Deadline reported that director Jared Hess will return to helm A Minecraft Movie 2, with a script penned by Hess and Chris Galletta. The sequel is slated for release on July 23, 2027.

Hess had earlier described the prospect of a sequel as "so much fun" following the first film's record-breaking box office performance. Released in April, A Minecraft Movie became Warner Bros' third-largest opening of all time.

"We had so much fun making this movie, and it's such an expansive world in the game," Hess said, noting that several elements from the game were left unexplored in the first instalment. "I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there's already talk about it happening," he added.

