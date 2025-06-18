Jason Momoas son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa joins Dune 3 cast

Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Jason Momoa's son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, is set to join the cast of Dune 3, alongside his father, reported Deadline. Actress Ida Brooke will also be part of the film.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, in the new film from Warner Bros. and Legendary, the pair, Nakoa-Wolf and Brooke, will play Leto II and Ghanima, the twin offspring of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), born after the events of the original Frank Herbert novel.

This project marks Nakoa-Wolf Momoa's big-screen debut. He is expected to join his father, Jason Momoa, who will play a resurrected ghola of Duncan Idaho, according to the outlet.

Like Nakoa-Wolf, Brooke is a relative newcomer who has previously appeared only in Apple's sci-fi drama Silo and the film 'The Primrose Railway Children.'

According to Deadline, Chalamet and Zendaya are just two of the cast members expected to return for the next Dune film, though a formal announcement on others has yet to be made.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson reportedly entered talks for a villain role in the threequel.

Dune is Legendary's expansive, multi-format sci-fi universe based on the Hugo Award-winning novel series by Frank Herbert, which has so far spawned two hit films: 2021's Dune: Part One and last year's Dune: Part Two, both from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

The film earned a combined 1.12 billion USD at the global box office and won eight Oscars from 15 nominations, including Best Picture nominations for both, according to Deadline.

The universe's most recent entry is the prequel TV series Dune: Prophecy, set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, which premiered on Max in November and has been renewed for a second season.

It's expected that Villeneuve's third and final Dune film will adapt Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, set 12 years after the events of Dune, which follows Atreides' struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led jihad upon his ascension to Emperor Muad'Dib.

Advertisement