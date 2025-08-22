Jaswinder Bhalla’s popular films: From Carry on Jatta to Sardaar Ji

Popular Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla died early this morning at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The loss of the 65-year-old actor and comedian has left his fans and friends shocked.

Jaswinder Bhalla's death Reportedly, Bhalla was admitted to a hospital in Mohali, Punjab, after suffering a brain stroke. He died at the hospital at 4 am, reportedly.

Jaswinder Bhalla's career Born on 4 May 1960 in Ludhiana, Jaswinder Bhalla was a Ph.D holder from Chaudhary Charan Singh Post Graduate College, Meerut. He also worked as an Assistant Professor at the Punjab Agricultural University.

In the showbiz industry, Bhalla began his career as a comedian in 1988 with his popular series Chhankata 88.

In 1975, Bhalla and his two friends were selected for All India Radio after performing in Professor Mohan Singh Mela (cultural festival) on the personal backing of Punjabi author Jagdev Singh Jassowal.

Bhalla has done comedy performances in university programmes, which gained attention. In 1988, along with co-performer Bal Mukund Sharma, his audio cassette Chhankata 1988 was released. The series was also released as video albums later, owing to its popularity.

Jaswinder Bhalla's popular Punjabi films Later, he made his acting debut with the film Dulla Bhatti. He was best known for his comedy roles in several Punjabi films.

Jaswinder Bhalla starred in Punjabi movies like Mahaul Theek Hai, Jija Ji, Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Power cut, Kabaddi Once Again, Apan Phir Milange, Mel Kara De Rabba, Carry On Jatta, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt Airways.

He was best known for speaking with different Takia Klams (catchphrase) – such as Mein Taa Bhannduu Bullan Naal Akhrote, Je Chandigarh Dhaijoo Pinda Warga Taa Rehjooo or Dhillon Ne Kaalaa Cot Aiven Ni Payeya.

Jaswinder Bhalla was last seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa, which was released last year. It also starred Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan.

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Bhalla's cremation will reportedly take place on Saturday.