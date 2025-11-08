Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha's movie makes disappointing start, fails to cross ₹1 cr mark

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1: Sudheer Babu starrer latest Tollywood movie made a disappointing debut at the box office on its opening day. The supernatural movie produced by Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, Sudheer Babu Productions and Zee Studios, the movie marks Dabangg 3 actress Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu movie debut.

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 The action adventure fantasy mystery failed to impress audience and was not even able to cross ₹1 crore mark at the domestic box office. Despite targeting Hindi and Telugu speaking audience alike, it managed to mint a mere ₹0.95 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

While Telugu collection dominated its earnings, Hindi screenings lagged far behind. Moving to footfalls, we find that the mysthic thriller registered an overall 17.24% Telugu occupancy on its opening day. At the same time Hindi shows recorded an overall 6.40% occupancy on Friday, November 7.

Kakinada led the pack in terms of occupancy rates, which was followed by Warangal, Visakhapatnam Hyderabad and Guntur in the Tamil speaking belt. Bengaluru emerged as the leader among Hindi shows, follwed by Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow.

Jatadhara star cast Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan directorial movie premiered in theatres on November 7. Besides Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, the star cast features Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles.

Jatadhara plot IMDb description for the plot states, “Investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.”

Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Dhanapisaachini, a demonic and physically powerful figure while Sudheer Babu plays the role of Shiva, a righteous warrior who will battles against the demonic forces. Notably, Jatadhara is another name of Lord Shiva due to his matted hair (jata). The plot revolves around a battle that pits human will against cosmic fate. The narrative shows divine intervention and depicts Divya Khosla Kumar as the elegant Sitara, Shilpa Shirodkar as tantrik Shobha.

Watch Jatadhara trailer here:

Jatadhara OTT release Cinema enthusiasts will be able stream the film on their digital screens on OTT platforms ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium, after its theatrical release.