Javed Akhtar defends Diljit Dosanjh, urges govt to show sympathy amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row: 'Bechara didn’t know'

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has come out in defence of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is facing severe backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with NDTV’s Creators Manch, Akhtar called for a more nuanced and sympathetic response from both the government and film bodies.

“Ab kya karein bechara. The movie was shot earlier. Usko pata toh nahi tha ki aisa hoga,” Akhtar said, referring to the recent controversy.

“It’s not a Pakistani’s money that will be lost, it’s an Indian’s. So what’s the point?” he added, stressing that punishing Diljit retroactively for a decision made before current tensions escalated would be unreasonable.

What Actually Happened? The controversy erupted after the trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was released on June 22, revealing Hania Aamir as the female lead. The casting drew immediate flak due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting calls for boycotts and official action.

Advertisement

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a letter to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali—currently working on another project with Diljit—urging him to cut ties with the actor. The letter went further, requesting the Government of India to blacklist Dosanjh and revoke his passport and citizenship.

Akhtar, however, argued for a more balanced approach, “If he had known this was going to happen, he wouldn’t have cast a Pakistani actor in the first place. I think the government and the censor board should look at the situation with a little sympathy. Say, ‘Don’t do this again,’ but allow the film to release.”

Akhtar’s comments inject a voice of reason into what has rapidly become a politicised and polarising debate.