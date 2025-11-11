Javed Akhtar ‘happy’ about Lucky Ali's 'monster' jibe? Lyricist finally breaks silence on singer's comments

Veteran poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has now responded to singer Lucky Ali’s recent comments about him, where the 'O Sanam' singer claimed that Akhtar was “never original,” “ugly,” and a “monster." Lucky Ali made the remarks came after an old video of Akhtar resurfaced online, in which he compared Hindus and Muslims while speaking about freedom of speech.

Advertisement

“I must take Lucky Ali’s opinion with a pinch of salt. I should accept it. Although I don’t agree with it. But anyway, I’m happy to know that he has opinions. That’s wonderful,” said Akhtar.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar schools social media user for comparing Mughals with the Jews

When asked about Ali’s apology — where he said “monsters also have feelings” — Javed Akhtar told India Today, "let him decide what he meant and what he wants.”

What happened earlier? The controversy dates back to a 2023 India Film Project video which resurfaced last month. In the clip, Javed Akhtar discussed censorship, referencing the iconic Sholay scene in which Dharmendra hides behind a Shiva statue.

Akhtar said such a scene could not be written today – which resulted in a massive debate on social media.

Responding to Akhtar’s video, Lucky Ali said: “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***… (sic).”

Advertisement

Later, he issued another strongly worded post, stating: “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly… It was a mistaken communique’ on my part… monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity,” he said.

What did Javed Akhtar say? “If you are tolerant, it’s good. If you are intolerant in certain matters, particularly which are sensitive, like religious matters, then it’s not good. You have to be a tolerant person. You should… I mean, if you want to have one opinion, and you want to hear your opinion, then you should be able to take other people’s opinion you may not agree with,” Akhtar has said now.

“But will you listen to only those opinions that are conducive, that are agreeable for you? You don’t want any opposition? That’s not fair. Whoever is doing it,” the eminent lyricist added.

Advertisement