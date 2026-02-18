Javed Akhtar visits Salim Khan after surgery; Sanjay Dutt calls on Salman’s father at Lilavati Hospital

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan continues to recuperate in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after his surgery. On Wednesday morning, Khan's longtime collaborator and good friend, Javed Akhtar, was spotted arriving at the hospital. Sanjay Dutt, who shares a close friendship with Salman Khan, also reached out to check on the actor's father.

Friend Javed Akhtar visits Salim Khan in hospital In a paparazzi video, Javed Akhtar is seen rushing to the hospital entrance after arriving in his car.

For the unversed, Salim-Javed were among the first Indian screenwriters to receive a cult status in the history of Hindi cinema. Together, they revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s with Bollywood classics like Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Kranti, and the Don franchise.

Together, they worked on 24 films between 1971 and 1987, of which 20 were commercially and critically successful, becoming the highest-paid writers of their time. However, their iconic partnership ended after 12 years due to creative fatigue.

Sanjay Dutt arrives to meet Salman's father Sanjay Dutt, who often refers to Salman Khan as his brother, also reached the hospital where Salim Khan is currently admitted. But, he did not speak to the media outside the premises.

Khan family at hospital Apart from the industry colleagues, the Khan family members were also present in the hospital.

Salman Khan, Helen and Salma Khan were also snapped visiting the hospital. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan also came alongside Alvira and Arpita Khan.

Arbaaz's son, Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan, also dropped by to visit their ailing grandfather.

On Tuesday, Salim Khan's son-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, also rushed to the hospital. Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salim Khan's daughter Arpita Khan, also paid a visit.

What happened to Salim Khan Salim Khan was admitted on Tuesday morning after he suffered a haemorrhage.

As per a statement issued by Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital, "Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care."

"He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement added.

Meet doctors treating Salim Khan A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended Khan, who is 90, following his sudden hospitalisation.

For further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient, the hospital told news agency ANI.

The exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family. More updates on his condition are awaited.

The Khan family is yet to issue a public statement.