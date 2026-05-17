Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya name their daughter Miyou: What does it mean?

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have revealed the name of their newborn daughter. The couple has named their second child Miyou. The unique Japanese-inspired name is grabbing all the attention on social media. Here's what it means.

Atlee, Priya reveal the name of their daughter On Sunday, Atlee took to his social media handles and posted a picture of the little one's tiny hand. “Our hearts have a new home. Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts,” read the pastel-themed post.

Their post also mentioned, “Our art of love now has a name (heart and evil eye emojis) MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE (heart and evil eye emojis).”

What does Miyou mean Going by the same post, Miyou means beauty, gentleness and love.

According to Wisdom Library, Miyou in Japanese has multiple meanings depending on the cultural context. In Japanese, “Mi” can mean "beautiful", and "You" can have multiple meanings, such as "gentle," "superior," or "excellence." Hence, Miyou could be interpreted as "beautiful and gentle" or “beautiful excellence.”

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About Atlee's family Atlee and Priya were blessed with their second child last month, and it was a girl. They shared a joint post online, announcing Miyou’s birth on April 20.

Coincidentally, the good news arrived only a day after Raaka actor Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy publicly. Raaka is helmed by Atlee.

Atlee and Priya wrote, “Feeling blessed.” The couple announced the arrival of their little one with an adorable poster featuring a doodle of their son, Meer, who became a big brother.

The poster mentioned, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014 after dating. Almost eight years into their marriage, they had their first child, and it was a baby boy. They named Meer. They had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022.

Earlier this year, in January 2026, Atlee and Priya announced the news of her second pregnancy.

The couple dropped a post on Instagram and talked about their growing family. Their post read, "Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

Raaka ft Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun Atlee will be back with his upcoming big release. While not much about the film has been officially revealed by the makers, it is touted to be a sci-fi film titled Raaka.

Raaka stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The first look of the film was unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday.

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