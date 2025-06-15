‘Jawan’ director Atlee awarded honorary doctorate by Sathyabama University, thanks wife Priya and parents

Filmmaker Atlee has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The event, held at the university’s convocation ceremony, saw Atlee return to the very campus where his dreams of storytelling first took shape.

In a moving speech, Atlee became emotional as he addressed the audience. Reflecting on his days as a student, he said, “It’s surreal to be honoured by the same university where I once walked in with big dreams. It was here that I learned the power of belief.”

The director also expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him along the way. “My parents stood by me till I became a filmmaker. But the one who shaped who I am is my wife, Priya Atlee. And the person who’s made me a better human is my son,” he shared.

Best known for directing blockbuster films such as ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Bigil’, and the pan-India hit ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s journey has been one of grit, passion, and perseverance. The university recognised his achievements and global impact on Indian filmmaking.

Allu Arjun congratulates the director Allu Arjun, who will be collaborating with Atlee for his next film, congratulated him via a post on X. “Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead (sic),” he wrote.

