Jawan director Atlee blessed with daughter; Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and others congratulate

Good news for team Raaka. After the female lead, Deepika Padukone, announced her second pregnancy, director Atlee welcomed his second child. It's a girl!
On Monday, the filmmaker who previously worked with Deepika Padukone on Jawan announced the arrival of his baby girl. He and his wife, Priya, shared the news on Instagram.
In a joint post on Instagram, Atlee and Priya wrote, "Feeling blessed.” Their post featured an all-pink poster with a sketch of their son Meer, who was ready to take on his big brother duties. The poster read, "Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”
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Soon after the post went live, fans began congratulating.
Celebrities also reached out to wish Atlee and Priya. Among them, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a bunch of emojis, including red hearts. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Yayyy big congratulations (heart emojis) lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer.” “Biggest congratulations,” said Ananya Panday.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Congratulations.”
Huma Qureshi, Nisha Aggarwal, and many more celebrities also wished the couple on the joyous occasion.
Earlier this year, in January, Atlee and Priya announced the news of her second pregnancy. The couple made an official post on Instagram about their growing family. They had written, "Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”
Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 after dating. Almost eight years of their marriage, they had their first child, a baby boy they named Meer. The couple had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022.
Atlee is currently keeping himself busy with his upcoming sci-fi film, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The first look of the film was recently unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday.
Soon after, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are ready to become parents one more time. Reportedly, Padukone will continue to work on Raaka during her pregnancy.
Hindustan Times quoted a source, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”
On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made the announcement of her second pregnancy on Instagram amid strong rumours. In a joint post, they shared a photo featuring their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. In the picture, one-year-old Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test stick that showed a positive result.
Ditching a statement, the couple kept it simple with multiple evil eye emojis in the caption.
Raaka is directed by Atlee under the production of Sun Pictures. The film is expected to release in 2027. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the film.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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