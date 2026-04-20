Jawan director Atlee blessed with daughter; Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and others congratulate

Good news for team Raaka. After the female lead, Deepika Padukone, announced her second pregnancy, director Atlee welcomed his second child. It's a girl!

After Deepika's post, Atlee blessed with daughter On Monday, the filmmaker who previously worked with Deepika Padukone on Jawan announced the arrival of his baby girl. He and his wife, Priya, shared the news on Instagram.

In a joint post on Instagram, Atlee and Priya wrote, "Feeling blessed.” Their post featured an all-pink poster with a sketch of their son Meer, who was ready to take on his big brother duties. The poster read, "Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

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Soon after the post went live, fans began congratulating.

Celebs congratulate Atlee and Priya Celebrities also reached out to wish Atlee and Priya. Among them, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a bunch of emojis, including red hearts. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Yayyy big congratulations (heart emojis) lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer.” “Biggest congratulations,” said Ananya Panday.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Congratulations.”

Huma Qureshi, Nisha Aggarwal, and many more celebrities also wished the couple on the joyous occasion.

Earlier this year, in January, Atlee and Priya announced the news of her second pregnancy. The couple made an official post on Instagram about their growing family. They had written, "Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.”

Also Read | Atlee, wife Priya Mohan announce second pregnancy with adorable family post

Atlee's family Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 after dating. Almost eight years of their marriage, they had their first child, a baby boy they named Meer. The couple had announced their first pregnancy in December 2022.

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Atlee is currently keeping himself busy with his upcoming sci-fi film, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The first look of the film was recently unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday.

Also Read | Director Atlee receives honorary doctorate, delivers heartfelt speech

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy Soon after, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are ready to become parents one more time. Reportedly, Padukone will continue to work on Raaka during her pregnancy.

Hindustan Times quoted a source, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made the announcement of her second pregnancy on Instagram amid strong rumours. In a joint post, they shared a photo featuring their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. In the picture, one-year-old Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test stick that showed a positive result.

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Ditching a statement, the couple kept it simple with multiple evil eye emojis in the caption.

Raaka is directed by Atlee under the production of Sun Pictures. The film is expected to release in 2027. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the film.