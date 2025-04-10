Jax Taylor shares update about his son Cruzs autism diagnosis

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): TV personality Jax Taylor opened up on the family's journey after his 3-year-old son Cruz was diagnosed with autism.

Advertisement

"My precious beautiful boy," Jax wrote on Instagram alongside photos of their son, adding, "I'm so proud to be your father, and even though we may face challenges along the way, I'll always be your biggest supporter and cheerleader," according to E! News.

He added that he will "make sure that you and other families on similar journeys affected by autism know that the sky is the limit even though life may look a little different"

His message came after his ex-Brittany Cartwright shared insight into Cruz's behavior, which ultimately led to a diagnosis in the fall, according to E! News.

"He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy,'" said Brittany, adding, "Then, as he got closer to 2, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely," as per the outlet.

Advertisement

Like Jax, Brittany knows that the sky is the limit for their son.

"It can be sad at times because you want them to live life to the fullest, and he does, he just does it in a different way," she said, adding, What I really want people to understand about autism is he sees the world so much more vibrant and amazing than any of us ever will," according to E! News.

"It doesn't mean that he's not going to be the smartest in his class," she continued. "It doesn't mean he is not going to work for NASA one day. There aren't any limitations to what he can do."

The couple shared the update about their son's health recently, they earlier shared that they had enrolled him in speech therapy when he stopped speaking.

Advertisement