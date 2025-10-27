Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for divorce? Here's what we know

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly heading towards divorce after years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 2011. They have three kids.

Advertisement

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's rumoured divorce According to a report by Hindustan Times, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij filed for divorce a few months ago. It is said that their divorce papers were ‘finalised’ in July to August 2025.

Reportedly, the custody of their kids has also been decided.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have three kids together. They adopted their son and daughter, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017. The couple had their first biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kim Kardashian opens up about toxic marriage with Kanye West

What we know about Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's marriage While Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are yet to comment on the speculations around their marriage, the report claimed that trouble between them began over trust issues.

It is believed that Mahhi Vij had trust issues with Jay. The two were reportedly not seen together in their social media posts.

“Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024,” the source added.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij on social media The celebrity couple was last seen together at their daughter Tara's birthday in August. The visuals from the event had them seemingly maintaining distance publicly. They hosted a Labubu-themed party for Tara.

Advertisement

Bhanushali recently took a trip with his daughters, while Vij reportedly moved into a new house with their kids two weeks ago.

Recently, the Ek Paheli Leela actor posted a video with daughter Tara from Tokyo. It had them at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.

His post read, "Tokyo drift toh suna hoga now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya crossing."

Reacting to it, Mahhi Vij commented, “Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow." "@mahhivij mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain," replied Jay Bhanushali.

Advertisement

When Mahhi Vij reacted to divorce rumours Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's divorce rumours intensified a few months ago. Talking about it, Vij told Hauterrfly, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

“Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live," she also said.