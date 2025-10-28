Jay Bhanushali drops video with daughter amid divorce speculations, Mahhi Vij reacts. Watch

Popular actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Mahhi Vij. While the couple is yet to confirm these speculations, Bhanushali dropped a video on Instagram with his daughter Tara. While his wife wasn't with them in the video, she dropped a sweet reaction in the comments.

Jay Bhanushali's first post after divorce reports The video features Jay Bhanushali and his daughter being goofy in the house. They performed on the viral song, There’s squirrels in my pants.

In the video, Bhanushali is seen playfully lip synching to the lyrics "that girl’s got some serious squirrels in her pants." Tara imitates the same.

The funny video has captured netizens' attention, bringing relief to the fans amid the divorce rumours.

Mahhi Vij reacts to Jay Bhanushali's video Sharing the video, Jay wrote in the caption of the post, “When Dad is alone with the kid this has to happen."

Soon after his video went live on the photo-sharing app, Mahhi Vij dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Tara is the cutest."

Meanwhile, a user commented, "Tell me the divorce news is fake." "Guys dnt get separated please. Atleast for the kids," added another fan.

One more said, "@mahhivij @ijaybhanushali Never let anything come between you both. Kids truly love you a lot! May Bhagwan give you both the strength to face everything together and keep your family safe from evil eyes. Stay strong and always support each other."

Someone also wrote, "Don’t get divorce. It’s a humble request."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's divorce rumours According to a report by Hindustan Times, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij filed for divorce earlier this year. It claimed that their divorce papers were 'signed' and ‘finalised’ in July-August 2025.

It also reported that the custody of their kids has also been decided.

A source told HT, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2011. They have three kids together, including their foster son and daughter, Rajveer and Khushi. They adopted Rajveer and Khushi in 2017. The couple were later blessed with their first biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are yet to react to the speculations around their marriage.

Reportedly, Mahhi Vij had trust issues with Jay Bhanushali, which later caused trouble in their marriage.