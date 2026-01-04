Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 14-year marriage : ‘We choose peace over drama’

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement confirming that the decision was taken mutually and with respect, underscoring that there is no bitterness or blame involved.

In their note, Jay and Mahhi said they would continue to support one another and remain friends, adding that peace, kindness and humanity have always guided their choices. They also appealed for sensitivity, requesting privacy as they move ahead on separate paths.

Emphasising that their children remain their top priority, the actors said they are committed to doing everything required to ensure the well-being of Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. “For the sake of our children, we commit to being the best parents and the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the statement said.

Sharing their message, the couple wrote: “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life. Yet, we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values… Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. We choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

See their post here:

View full Image Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in a story on Instagram.

Jay and Mahhi also said they would continue to respect and support each other, urging the public to show love and understanding as they move forward.

Mahhi Vij is best known for her television roles as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She married Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017, the couple fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, and later welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

Jay and Mahhi also won Nach Baliye Season 5 in 2013 and have featured separately in popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

In October 2025, rumours were rife that the couple filed for divorce somewhere around August. Talking about it, Vij told Hauterrfly, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"