Jaya Bachchan comforts Kajol with a hug at Deb Mukherjee’s funeral. WATCH VIDEO

Ayan Mukerji's father and actor, filmmaker, Deb Mukherjee's last rites have begun in Mumbai. As several celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects, Jaya Bachchan was the latest one to reach the funeral venue. Upon reaching, Jaya was seen consoling Kajol who lost her uncle Deb Mukherjee.

Jaya, Kajol at Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's funeral In a paparazzi video, Jaya is seen greeting Kajol with a long hug. As she consoled Kajol, they were also snapped having a chat. Both were dressed in white outfits.

Advertisement

Watch video:

Meanwhile, several other celebrities were also snapped arriving at Ayan Mukerji's Mumbai house. Among them was Alia Bhatt. Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar was seen with teary eyes as he reached Ayan's house.

A visual of an ambulance seemingly carrying the mortal remains of Deb Mukherjee was also seen reaching the residence earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who share a close bond with Ayan Mukerji returned to Mumbai. They were on a weekend trip to Alibaug. However, upon knowing about Deb Mukherjee's death, they rushed back to Mumbai.

Deb Mukherjee dies in Mumbai Deb Mukherjee's death on Holi, March 14, is a major blow to the Bollywood industry.

At 83, he passed away around 9:30 AM on Friday. The cause of his death is said to be age-related health issues. He was hospitalised.

His final rites are taking place at Mumbai's Pawan Hans since 4:00 PM today.

Deb Mukherjee belonged to the Samarth-Mukherjee family. Besides being Ayan Mukerji's father, he was also the father-in-law of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Deb Mukherjee was born on November 22, 1941, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was best known for popular films like Karate (1983), Kaminey (2009) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).

Advertisement

He also produced prominent films such as Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Love in Simla (1960), Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962) and Leader (1964).