‘Chaliye aap mere saath’: Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi as they swarmed her outside Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet

Several actors attended the prayer meet of late director Rono Mukherjee, which was held in Mumbai recently. Among them was veteran actor, MP Jaya Bachchan who almost lost her cool when paparazzi surrounded her outside the venue. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, sparking debate about Jaya's infamous equation with the media and photographers.

Jaya Bachchan at Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet In a video, Jaya dressed in white, is seen walking out of the prayer meet venue. She was with the late director's son Samrat Mukherjee when paparazzi surrounded them for pictures.

Reacting to the frenzy, Jaya seemed irritated. She asked Samrat in Bengali, "Eder kano daako (Why do you ask them to come)?" He answered her, “Aami daakini (I didn't call them),” as per a report of Hindustan Times.

In another viral video, Jaya and Shweta seemed to be waiting for the car when the former slammed the paparazzi. Sarcastically, she told them, "Chaliye aap log mere saath. Aajaiyye (Come with us. Do come)." She then murmured, "Bakwas sab, gande gande se sab (Nonsense)."

Who is Rono Mukherjee Rono Mukherjee was a Bollywood director who helmed movies like Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965). Belonging to the Mukherjee-Samarth family, he was the elder brother of Deb Mukherjee. Lesser known but prominent, he was the brother of Shomu Mukherjee (Kajol’s father), Subbir Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee, and Deb Mukherjee.

Rono died in Mumbai on 28 May. He was 83.

His funeral took place on Wednesday around 4 pm at Pawan Hans in Mumbai.

Rono was also the uncle of Bollywood actors Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, and the father of actress Sharbani Mukherjee. He was also the uncle of director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

His cousins were Ram Mukherjee (Rani Mukerji’s father), Shyam Mukherjee, Gitanjali Mukherjee, Subhash Mukherjee, and Sanjoy Mukherjee.

The loss of Rono Mukherjee is the second tragedy for the Mukerji family in recent months. In March, Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83.

Jaya Bachchan shares a close bond with the Mukerji family and is often seen visiting them during key moments.