Did Jaya Bachchan refuse clicking pic with a woman at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet? Internet backs her for first time

Jaya Bachchan was among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended Manoj Kumar's prayer meeting in Mumbai. A video from the event has surfaced online, featuring Jaya Bachchan's interaction with a woman. Jaya who is known for her less-than-friendly interactions with the paparazzi, was seen taken aback by the woman who approached her for a photo at the meet.

Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet In the video, a woman is seen startling Jaya with a pat on the back. As the veteran actor turns around, the woman extends her hand for a handshake. Jaya pulls her hand away, seemingly displeased. She also appears to decline clicking a photo with the woman, as a man nearby attempts to capture the moment on his phone.

Toward the end, both the woman and the man fold their hands, most likely as a gesture of apology. The video from the event venue has made its way to social media.

Internet reacts to Jaya Bachchan's video Reacting to the incident, many Reddit users supported Jaya and her reaction. One user posted the video and wrote in the caption: “JayaBachchan got angry at a woman trying to meet her at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet.”

Reacting to it, someone commented, “People trying to click pics in prayer meet should be kicked out. This time, Jaya is right.” “Who the hell ask for a photo in funeral people have lost their mind (sic),” added another.

Someone also said, “How dumb is that woman! I can empathise with Jaya here.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident, someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “I blame that lady. She doesn't even know her — how arrogant is that? The reaction wasn't unexpected.” “Really felt sad for the aunty asking for a photo from Mrs. Jaya Bachchan and had to say sorry at the end. Disgusting behaviour,” one more slammed the MP for her behaviour.

“Shameful behaviour,” commented yet another.

Celebs at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet Besides Jaya, Manoj Kumar's prayer meet also saw attendance from Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani, Anu Malik, Esha Deol, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and more.

The prayer meet was organised by the late actor-filmmaker's family in his memory.

