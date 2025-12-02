Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh might call marriage his 'biggest mistake' in life, asks, ‘why dig old wounds?’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently hit headlines when she talked about her views on marriage. After being married to Amitabh Bachchan for over 52 years, she shared that she doesn’t want her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, to rush into marriage.

At the We The Women Asia, Mumbai event, Jaya Bachchan said, "I don’t want Navya to get married."

Jaya Bachchan on marriage Talking about marriage, Jaya Bachchan called it outdated. She said, “Yes, absolutely. I am a grandmother now, Navya turns 28 in a few days. I am too old to advise young girls today on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much. Today, these little children are so smart and they will smart you."

“Delhi ka ladoo hai khao toh mushkil na khao toh mushkil. Just enjoy life. You don’t have to make it (signaling at a pen and paper)… we didn’t even sign the register in old times, later on, we got to know that we have to sign the register, and we signed the register after I don’t know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally," she added.

Amitabh Bachchan might call marriage his biggest mistake? Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan's views on marriage, to which, she said that he might call marriage his biggest mistake in life.

She said, “I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that."

Despite her views on marriage, Jaya Bachchan revealed how she fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan at first sight. Recalling the moment when asked to describe, she said, “Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon." She also added, “It will sound outdated after me saying that don’t get married… It was love at first sight."

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's love story Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan met on the sets of Guddi, which was her second film in her early career. It is believed that he fell in love with her while working together in the film Ek Nazar (1972).