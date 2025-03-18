Jaya Bachchan says she would never watch film like Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha: ‘Yeh koi naam hai? flop film’

Bollywood veteran, MP Jaya Bachchan opened up films on social issues at an event and said she would not watch films like Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha. She openly asked people at the event if they would want to watch a film with such a title and declared it ‘flop.’

Jaya Bachchan replied, “Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh mai aise picturein kabhi na dekhu. Toilet Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? Please bataiye aap logo me se kitne log iss tarah ki title wali film dekhne jayenge. (you look at the name. I would never watch a film with such a title. Is this a title? You tell me how many of you would watch a film with such a name)”

As only a few raised their hands, Jaya called it sad. She said, “Picture flop hai (It's a flop film).”

For the unversed, Toilet Ek Prem Katha was released to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative. It starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Jaya Bachchan on problems faced by celebrities She also opined that she finds it wrong when these films are released. “Aaj kal toh political parties bhi films bana rahi hai. (these days political parties are funding films)”

Jaya also talked about the lack of creativity for those in the film industry. "Aapke ghar k bahar ED aa jaye. Aap chahey itna sincerely, dedicately apke taxes bhi bhare, sarkar k sare niyamo ko palan bhi kare phir bhi agar aapke sar k upare ye headache rahe, aap creatiity kya karenge? Chaubis ghanta aap ye sochenge mai ye bolu toh aisa ho jaye mai woh bolu toh waisa ho jaye. (If the ED shows up outside your house, even if you sincerely and diligently pay your taxes and follow all government rules, this headache still looms over you. How will you focus on creativity? You'll spend 24 hours worrying about what to say and how it might be interpreted, constantly second-guessing your words) I don't have such fears. I speak without fear.

“But I know this is a constant problem that celebrities are facing.”