'Jaya ji does not tolerate nonsense... She says things straight to the face': Rajiv Shukla

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President and senior politician Rajiv Shukla has spoken about Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, highlighting her fearless personality, strict discipline and forthright approach both inside and outside Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan often makes headlines for her sharp interventions in Parliament and her candid reactions to the paparazzi, drawing attention for her unapologetic and outspoken public image.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla shared that Jaya Bachchan is known for her strict sense of discipline and her fearless way of speaking the truth. He also explained that she never accepts anything wrong and always speaks her mind straight to the face. Talking about her "strict discipline" and honesty, Shukla said that the Samajwadi Party MP does not hold back when she feels something is wrong.

"Jaya ji has very strict discipline and values. She does not tolerate nonsense. Whatever she feels, she says it straight to the face. Even in Parliament, she stands up and speaks firmly. She does not spare anyone, not even the ministers. If she feels something is wrong, she stands up and says it directly," Shukla said.

Praising her role as a parliamentarian, Shukla said Jaya Bachchan takes her political responsibilities seriously and maintains a strong presence in the House.

Talking about how she "comes regularly" to Parliament, he added, "She attends Parliament very regularly. There are very few film stars who come to Parliament often. But Jaya ji comes every time."