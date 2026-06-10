Jay-Z expands 2026 comeback, adds major stadium shows in Paris and Los Angeles

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z has announced two large-scale stadium performances in Paris and Los Angeles later this year, extending a concert run that is being billed as a celebration of his musical legacy and the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut album, Reasonable Doubt.
The newly announced dates will see Jay-Z perform at the Stade de France on 10 September and at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 23 October. The shows follow a series of previously announced performances at Yankee Stadium in New York, which have already generated significant demand among fans.
The concerts are part of the "JAŸ-Z 30" celebrations, marking three decades since the release of Reasonable Doubt in 1996. Widely regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop albums of its era, the record established Jay-Z as a major force in rap music and laid the foundation for a career that would span music, business and entertainment.
The announcement comes shortly after Jay-Z's headline appearance at the 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, a performance that drew widespread attention and marked one of his most significant live appearances in recent years.
Jay-Z has largely stepped away from extensive touring since the conclusion of his 4:44 Tour in 2017, making his recent return to the stage a notable development for fans. While he has made occasional guest appearances and special-event performances, the 2026 shows represent one of his most ambitious live schedules in nearly a decade.
The Paris and Los Angeles dates will complement a trio of July concerts at Yankee Stadium. Those New York performances are set to celebrate both the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, another critically acclaimed release from the rapper's catalogue. A third show, titled Extra Innings, has also been scheduled as part of the New York run.
Tickets for the newly announced concerts will first be made available through Mastercard and Citi presales beginning 11 June, with general sales opening on 12 June through Live Nation.
The additional stadium dates bring Jay-Z's total number of announced headline performances for 2026 to six, underscoring what has become one of the most significant live returns of his career.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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