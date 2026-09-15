Jean Smart makes history at Emmys 2026 with fifth consecutive win for Hacks across the show's five seasons

Jean Smart has made Emmy history at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks for a fifth consecutive time.

Jean Smart scripts history as she wins Lead Actress Emmy for the fifth consecutive time Smart's victory gives her a remarkable perfect record across all five seasons of the HBO Max comedy.

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Smart, who plays veteran comedian Deborah Vance in the series, had already won the award for each of the show's first four seasons. Her latest victory means she is the first performer to win an acting Emmy in the same category for every season of a series' run. Hacks concluded its five-season run in 2026.

The achievement had been closely watched ahead of this year's ceremony. Smart was nominated alongside Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Elle Fanning for The Great and Lisa Kudrow for The Comeback.

A fifth win would not simply add another trophy to Smart's collection; it would complete an unprecedented run tied entirely to one character and one show.

And she did it.

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Smart's first Emmy for Hacks came after the show's debut season, when she won the comedy lead actress prize in 2021. She followed that with victories for the second, third and fourth seasons, maintaining her hold on the category even as the comedy landscape and competition around her changed. Her 2026 win now closes that run with five awards from five nominations.

More about Jean Smart's Deborah Vance The significance of the achievement is heightened by the fact that Hacks itself has now reached its conclusion. The series follows Deborah Vance, an established Las Vegas comedian whose career is threatened by changing tastes, and Ava Daniels, a younger comedy writer who becomes her creative partner. At its centre has always been Smart's portrayal of Deborah — prickly, ambitious, funny and often deeply vulnerable.

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For Smart, the character became one of the defining roles of her career.

Her fifth Hacks Emmy also puts her in an elite group of performers. The victory ties Smart with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most acting Emmy wins, with eight each. Smart's previous Emmy victories include awards for her work in Frasier, Samantha Who? and Hacks.

Also Read | Hacks stars, Rogen win Emmys at Hollywoods TV honors

The 2026 ceremony therefore marked more than another win for a veteran actor. It was the culmination of a run that began with Hacks' first season and continued without interruption until its finale.

There was also a sense of finality to the moment. With Hacks now finished, Smart's fifth Emmy brings her extraordinary awards streak for Deborah Vance to an end at exactly the point when the character's television story has reached its conclusion.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.