Jeannie Seely, ‘Don’t Touch Me’ singer and Grammy winner, dies at 85

Jeannie Seely, the Grammy-winning country music singer and longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, has died at the age of 85. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seely passed away on Friday in Nashville due to complications from an intestinal infection.

She rose to fame in 1966 with her hit song Don't Touch Me, written by Hank Cochran. The track earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and launched a successful music career. She went on to receive two more Grammy nominations.

In 1967, Seely became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She made history as the first woman to regularly host and emcee segments of the show. Over the years, she performed on the Opry stage more than 5,000 times, making her one of its most frequent performers.

Born on July 6 1940 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Seely developed a passion for music early on and appeared on local radio and television programmes. After a brief career in banking, she moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time, signing with Challenge Records.

According to THR, her debut single with Monument Records, "Don't Touch Me" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 85 on the Hot 100. Over the years, she had more than 25 singles on the country charts, including "Can I Sleep in Your Arms" and "Lucky Ladies".

Seely also wrote songs for other artists, including Faron Young's "Leavin' and Sayin' Goodbye." She often performed with Jack Greene in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with their duet "Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You" reaching No. 2 on the country chart.

She released 17 studio albums, with her final album "An American Classic" coming out in 2020. The album featured collaborations with Willie Nelson, Ray Stevens, and Lorrie Morgan. In 2018, she launched her own SiriusXM show "Sundays With Seely." Her last performance at the Grand Ole Opry was in February 2024.

According to the publication, singer Tim Atwood, in a statement, paid tribute to Seely and said, "It doesn't seem possible to know a world without Seely in it. And as good as the Opry show is, the Opry spotlight will never shine as brightly without Jeannie in the center circle."

Dolly Parton, a longtime friend, took to her Instagram account and wrote, "I have known Jeanie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greatest singers in Nashville, and she had a wonderful sense of humour. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together, and she will be missed."

Seely's husband, Gene Ward, died in December 2023 after a battle with cancer.