Jeena Isi Ka Naam to Rendezvous with Simi: A look back at iconic talk shows before Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have teamed up for a new project and it's not a film but a new talk show. Titled 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle,' the show is expected to feature a star-studded guestlist, inviting many from the industry.

With 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle,' audiences will surely be treated to yet another source of Bollywood gossip, as the show joins the list of popular celebrity-hosted talk shows.

From Farooq Shaikh's timeless classic 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' to Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan,' the trend of celebrity talk shows has received much attention from viewers. Here's a look at some fan-favourite shows that became popular among fans and celebrities alike.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Back in the day, Farooq Shaikh turned host for this talk show, leaving audiences glued to the screen. The veteran star was warm, inviting, and had heartfelt conversations with his celebrity guests. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Sushmita Sen were among the many who appeared on the talk show during the early 2000s.

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal: Simi Garewal is truly credited with starting the celebrity talk-show genre in India. Making a striking beginning in 1997, the show had Garewal interviewing dozens of prominent personalities in an extremely intimate setting. The show, written, directed, and hosted by Garewal, featured a diverse array of guests, including film stars, political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, musicians, and many more.

Movers & Shakers: Shekhar Suman enjoyed quite a lot of views with his popular talk show, Movers & Shakers. With its first run from 1997 to 2001, the show featured the actor interacting with numerous celebrities, including Govinda, Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Sood, Terence Lewis, Mika Singh, and others.

Koffee with Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, has gained huge popularity among viewers in India. With its interesting line-up of guests, who often revealed personal details and took part in fun quizzes, the show maintained a large and loyal fanbase over the years.

The Anupam Kher Show: Another popular Indian talk show, hosted by actor Anupam Kher. Packed with candid conversations and personal stories, the show featured several popular faces throughout its run. It won't be wrong to say that the show indeed went by its theory, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai."