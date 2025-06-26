Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor sell flat in Mumbai's Worli for ₹12.25 crore - Check details

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter Ekta Kapoor, founder of Balaji Telefilms, have sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area for ₹12.25 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey show.

Advertisement

The 2,149 sq ft flat, located in the Omkar 1973 Worli project, fetched a rate of ₹57,003 per sq ft (carpet area) and includes two car parking spaces. The unit is part of Tower A in the Omkar 1973 Worli Co-operative Housing Society Limited. The sale was registered on 8 June 2025.

According to documents, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor had purchased the apartment in June 2017 for ₹11.52 crore.

The father-daughter duo could not be reached for comment. However, real estate experts believe the move may be part of a broader effort to “consolidate real estate assets”.

This latest transaction comes shortly after the family sold a large land parcel in Andheri for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centers. That deal, registered on 29 May 2025, involved two adjoining plots measuring 9,664.68 sq m (approximately 2.39 acres), currently home to Balaji IT Park with three buildings totalling around 4.9 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

Advertisement

The land was sold through two family-run firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited. The buyer, NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited (formerly Netmagic IT Services), specialises in cloud solutions, hosting, data management, cybersecurity and application development.