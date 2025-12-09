Jeetu Videocon to Rehman Dakait: Akshaye Khanna’s 2025 comeback — And how we weren’t familiar with his game after all

Akshaye Khanna has always been a fascinating presence on screen — an actor who slipped in and out of genres without fuss, reinventing himself quietly while others chased constant visibility. But 2025 has made something startlingly clear: perhaps we never fully grasped the sheer range of the man.

With his devastating turn as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Khanna has not just made a comeback — he has reminded audiences and the industry alike that versatility, when wielded with restraint and precision, is far more powerful than noise.

Two decades ago, few would have guessed what Khanna would eventually grow into. As Jeetu in Hungama, he became the epitome of endearing chaos — all flustered charm, impeccable comic timing, and a boyish warmth that made the character unforgettable. It was a role that demanded lightness, and Khanna delivered it with deceptive effortlessness.

But even then, the signs were there. His brief but memorable turn as Aatish Kapoor years later — the swaggering, hilariously narcissistic superstar in Tees Maar Khan — proved he could shift texture entirely. Aatish was loud, flamboyant, almost cartoonish, yet Khanna played him with such committed absurdity that he became one of the film’s most enduring elements. These weren’t merely performances; they were early experiments in tonal agility.

View full Image Akshaye Khanna in a still from 'Chhaava' as Aurangzeb.

Then came 2025, and BOOM! Chhaava — a film that marked the beginning of what many now call his “second innings.” As Aurangzeb, Khanna was unnervingly restrained. There was no theatrical villainy, no raised voice, no over-designed menace. Instead, he built the character on subtlety — a steady gaze, a measured breath, a chilling quiet that communicated more than any dialogue could. His Aurangzeb was a ruler who didn’t need to show authority; he embodied it.

Audiences were reminded of something they had nearly forgotten: Khanna excels not just in flamboyant roles but also in the kind that demand internal fire. If Jeetu was sunshine, Aurangzeb was the storm before a battle — still, heavy, inevitable.

Cue, Dhurandhar.

From the moment Khanna steps into the frame as Rehman Dakait, the mood of the film shifts. His presence is magnetic — chilling yet charismatic, unpredictable yet fully controlled. He brings an unsettling calm to the role, the kind that makes the audience lean in and fear what might come next. It isn’t the loudness of a conventional Bollywood antagonist; it’s the psychological weight that does the talking.

Critics have called his performance a “masterclass”, and audiences have echoed that sentiment loudly. Social media has been flooded with declarations that 2025 belongs to Akshaye Khanna — a testament not just to Dhurandhar, but to the realisation that we may have undervalued him for far too long.

Khanna’s career arc offers a simple explanation: he never played the game the traditional way. He didn’t chase constant visibility, didn’t engineer a PR machine, and didn’t attempt to fit into the rigid mould of a “Bollywood hero.” He chose roles that intrigued him — sometimes supporting, sometimes unconventional, sometimes minimalistic.

In an industry that often rewards noise and flamboyance, Khanna preferred stillness and precision. It is perhaps why he remained underrated — until now, when those very qualities have become the foundation of his resurgence.

Khanna’s 2025 renaissance does more than revive his trajectory. It reopens the conversation about what true acting range looks like. It nudges filmmakers to rethink how they cast. It reminds audiences that the most powerful performances aren’t always the most visible — sometimes they’re the ones that simmer, darken, deepen, and explode only when they need to.