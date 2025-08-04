Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez sail with Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti in Ibiza

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spent the weekend hosting a high-profile reunion at sea, welcoming Hollywood couple Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti on board Koru, their $485 million superyacht, according to TMZ. Currently in the Mediterranean and recently anchored in Ibiza, the two power couples enjoyed a sunny day on deck. DiCaprio, 50, and Ceretti, 27, were on vacation with Bezos and Sánchez last summer on a trip to Sardinia.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti go luxe on Koru Aboard Koru, Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a white tee, shorts, a cap, and sunglasses. His ladylove, Vittoria Ceretti, made heads turn in a strapless blue top paired with yoga pants. On the other hand, Bezos and Sánchez were seen in comfy and vibrant beachwear. Photos from their Ibiza outing quickly went viral online. To note, this high-profile double date follows Jeff and Lauren’s lavish Venice wedding in June 2025.

It was in August 2023 when DiCaprio and Ceretti’s relationship made headlines. It was the duo's stroll through Santa Barbara that grabbed attention. Since then, their bond has grown stronger, often surfacing in high-profile moments like this recent yacht hangout.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos' $200M pledge In addition to being friends, the Oscar winner is also socially connected to Bezos. As per People magazine, in 2023, the two collaborated on the Protecting Our Planet Challenge, Bezos' $10 billion fund. Together, they have pledged $200 million for Brazil's conservation through 2027. The initiative aims at safeguarding the Amazon rainforest, its wildlife, and the indigenous communities who call it home.

