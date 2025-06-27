Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded Venice wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians, Orlando Bloom and more attend

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Venice, following a three days of lavish wedding celebrations. Joining them are Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey and more.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to tie the knot with journalist Lauren Sanchez. Dubbed as the “wedding of the century”, Bezos' wedding is going to be a lavish, star-studded event in Venice. On Thursday, the couple began their three days of grand wedding celebrations in the romantic city of Italy, joining them are their VIP and celebrity guests.

 

Celebs at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' wedding

Several pictures from the pre-wedding events have now surfaced on social media.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio and more joined the billionaire and his bride-to-be at Madonna dell’Orto church for a pre-nuptials event, reported Page Six.

