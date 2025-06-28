Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding: Sydney Sweeney, Ivanka Trump turn up the glam, Bill Gates arrive with GF | pics

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are officially married now. The two walked down the aisle in Venice for what’s being dubbed the ‘Wedding of the Century’, a 3-day wedding celebration with their close people. The wedding was a star-studded event just like their pre-wedding celebrations.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding Several Hollywood stars, supermodels and popular personalities attended their wedding ceremony to witness Jeff Bezos and Lauren's union.

Celebs who attended Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding Among them were Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka made a splash in a stunning pink gown with a high slit. Her husband opted for a tuxedo.

Maintaining the pink theme, the Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney reached the wedding venue in a strapless pink gown. Oprah Winfrey twinned with her in a pink dress.

The Kardashians grabbed everyone's attention with their wedding guest looks. While Kylie Jenner wore a grey corset gown, Kim Kardashian came dressed in a body-hugging brown dress. Her sister Khloé Kardashian wore a statement pink gown with oversized feathered sleeves.

Kris Jenner looked beautiful in a minimal black dress with voluminous sleeves.

Bill Gates arrived with his girlfriend Paula Hurd at the event

Queen of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah was snapped with Princess Iman on their way to the wedding venue.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady in their suited avatar looked dapper on the special day.

See pictures here:

Among others at the wedding were Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding and more A-listers from across the world.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s first wedding picture Meanwhile, Lauren Sanchez chose a traditional white lace gown with a veil from Dolce & Gabbana for her special day. Her husband, billionaire Jeff Bezos kept it simple in a classic tuxedo.

The wedding took place on June 27, 2025.

Announcing the wedding on Instagram, Lauren posted their first wedding picture from the ceremony and wrote in the caption: “06/27/2025.”