Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez visit Harry's Bar in Italy in first outing after wedding; Restaurant shuts down for newlyweds

After getting married on June 27 and hosting a grand celebration, Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, 61 and wife Lauren Sanchez, 55, stepped out of their hotel to visit Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy, popular as the birthplace of the Bellini. It was shut down so that the couple and their friends Usher and Tommy Hilfiger could do lunch, Page Six reported.

In their first outing, the duo donned casual attire. Jeff was shining while wearing sunglasses and a light brown T-shirt. He waved to photographers as well, whereas Lauren paired her black off-the-shoulder dress with a cream-coloured purse and a wide-brimmed hat. She was also seen wearing sunglasses as she and her spouse boarded a water taxi.

“Harry’s doesn’t have a water taxi drop-off, so they had to be dropped off at the hotel across the street and make their way through," Page Six quoted a source as saying. It a well-known place for all from Ernest Hemingway to George Clooney.

Situation at Harry's Bar It was again crowded around 9 pm local time, however, with restaurant staff being silent on the couple, the report added. The place's owner Arrigo Cipriani earlier told local newspaper Corriere della Sera that Bezos is “a private individual who has come here to get married. I can’t see any problem with that. Venice is Venice and this event won’t change anything."

The police ensured security, with increased personnel presence around party spots. The duo completely acquired luxury hotels Aman and Gritti Palace besides the bar being shut down for certain period. Visitors who had made reservations at the Aman hotel months earlier were displaced when the couple and their celebrity friends showed up. Aman arranged accommodations for them at the St. Regis and covered the cost of their stay, the report mentioned.

