Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding: All you need to know about venue, date, other details

Venice will host Jeff Bezos' wedding, denying rumors of celebrity invasions and disruptions. The city confirmed only 200 guests will attend and reassured that it can handle the event without affecting residents or tourists. The wedding is expected between June 24-26, with no specific date given.

AP
Updated30 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 2, 2025. (File Photo) (AP)

The city of Venice confirmed Saturday it will host the wedding of multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez, denying reports the famous Italian city would be invaded by hundreds of celebrities and possible disruptions for citizens and tourists.

The city in a short statement didn't give a date for the wedding. Italian media have reported it will be between June 24-26, with a few days of celebrations.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the statement said.

Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and largest individual shareholder of Amazon. Among others, George and Amal Clooney celebrated their wedding in Venice in 2014.

The city said only 200 guests would be invited, a number easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors. It noted that it has broad experience handling international events “much larger than this.”

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” the city said, citing G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events and VIP weddings.

Several reports in both Italian and international media suggested that Bezos’ wedding organizers had already booked rooms at Venice’s main luxury hotels and reserved for a few days in late June large numbers of gondolas and water taxis — which are mainly used by locals and tourists for daily transportation.

We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.
The city denied those reports, saying it “is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

Key Takeaways
  • Venice is prepared to host high-profile events while maintaining normalcy for residents and tourists.
  • The city emphasizes its experience in handling large international events without disruption.
  • Reports about extensive disruptions and celebrity invasions related to the wedding are unfounded.
