Jeh birthday: Watch Shloka Ambani with kids at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s party; check how much her outfit costs

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law wore an elegant white tank top with denim jeans. While some criticised her simple style, others appreciated her grounded appearance while attending Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh's birthday party. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Feb 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Jeh birthday: Watch Shloka Ambani with kids at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s party; check how much her outfit costs(Screengrabs from Instagram/Manav Manglani)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance after the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Some reports claim it was her father Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday celebration while other reports claim it was Kareena-Saif’s son Jeh’s birthday.

Randhir Kapoor’s birthday is celebrated on February 15 while Jeh celebrated his birthday on February 21. Seems like it was a joint birthday bash that took place at Gallops Restaurant in Mumbai.

Also Read | Shloka Mehta celebrates Christmas with office team. See pic here

Shloka Ambani was seen arriving with her kids to attend the birthday party. She has two children with husband, Akash Ambani: Prithvi and Veda.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law wore a simple yet elegant white tank top made from breathable cotton. It featured a round neckline, flutter sleeves, a front button placket, and delicate pin-tuck details. The outfit had a boho touch with embroidered cut-outs along the neckline, sleeves and hem, along with a pleated bodice and tiered silhouette.

Also Read | Akash-Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta ‘show off’ in Rolls-Royce

She paired the top with relaxed-fit blue denim jeans, which stood out due to their unique white crochet bird motifs.

According to the Hindustan Times, her white top is from Sea New York and costs $260 ( 21,600). Her stylish denim, from Payton Jeans, costs $450 ( 37,400). In total, her outfit costs 59,000.

Advertisement
Also Read | Viral video: Shloka Mehta nearly dozes off while sitting with Akash Ambani, PM

Some social media users were, however, not impressed with her “simple” outfits. “The kids r cute but mum plz wear nice clothes this shabby looks r not nice,” came from one user.

Some others liked her “grounded” appearance.

“I just love Shloka she’s such a decent grounded girl , she’s soo innocent. Absolutely love her,” posted another user.

Kareena’s request for paparazzi

While Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a few pictures, she repeatedly requested the paparazzi not to photograph her children, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim, Kareena maintained a calm demeanour while ensuring her sons’ privacy.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentJeh birthday: Watch Shloka Ambani with kids at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s party; check how much her outfit costs
First Published:16 Feb 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget