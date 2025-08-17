Jenna Ortega net worth: Breaking down the Wednesday star’s wealth and success

Jenna Ortega has become one of the brightest young stars in Hollywood, and all the credit goes to her breakout performance in Netflix’s Wednesday. Due to her rising popularity and influence, the actress is dominating headlines. With the second part of Wednesday Season 2 set to release on September 3, here is everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega’s net worth and career.

From child star to global sensation Born on September 27, 2002, in California’s Coachella, Jenna Ortega started her acting career at a very young age. She first appeared in shows like Rob, CSI: NY, and Days of Our Lives. Her career reached new heights when she worked on the CW show Jane the Virgin. Ortega was later seen in Netflix’s Richie Rich. Ortega gained popularity among young audiences with her role in Stuck in the Middle and left her mark with her performance as a voice actress in Elena of Avalor and Big City Greens.

Despite these early successes, her true rise to global stardom came in 2023, when she played Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s supernatural horror-comedy series Wednesday. The role not only showcased her acting range but also transformed her into a household name worldwide.

Jenna Ortega net worth: How much does the Wednesday actress earn? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Ortega's net worth is estimated at $5 million. Following the release of Wednesday Season 1, she gained over 10 million Instagram followers in just 10 days, boosting her influence in Hollywood and beyond.

According to Cosmopolitan, Ortega was paid around $750,000 for her role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, while Parade reported she earned nearly $920,000 for the film The Fallout. Alongside her acting, she has lucrative brand deals with Prada, Dior, Adidas, and Neutrogena, further adding to her wealth.

Awards and recognition Her acclaimed performance in Wednesday was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award and People’s Choice Award. Ortega was honored with the Kids Choice Award, the MTV Movie & TV Award, the Critics Choice Super Award, the Imagen Award and the Saturn Award, as per Tempo.

At only 22 years old, Jenna Ortega has already built a fortune of millions and established herself as one of Hollywood’s most promising talents. With more projects on the way, Ortega’s net worth and influence are only expected to grow in the coming years.

FAQs Q1. How much does Jenna Ortega get paid for Wednesday? She earns about $40,000 per episode.

Q2. How much money has Jenna Ortega made? She has made around $5 million.