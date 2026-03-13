Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell to star in Single Female remake

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): A new remake of the 1990s psychological thriller 'Single White Female' is moving forward with major creative additions.

As per Deadline, screenwriter Sarah DeLappe has been tapped to write the script for 'Single Female', a project from 3000 Pictures that will star Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell.

Advertisement

Deadline reported that producers Stacey Sher and Marisa Paiva have also joined the project, alongside Ortega and Russell, signalling strong studio backing for the film.

The movie is a remake of the 1992 hit 'Single White Female', which starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The original film followed a woman who begins to suspect unsettling behaviour from her new roommate after she moves into her apartment. The thriller proved to be a box office success and helped elevate its lead actors to wider recognition.

DeLappe's involvement marks another notable screen project for the award-winning playwright and screenwriter.

She previously wrote the screenplay for 'Bodies Bodies Bodies', the 2022 horror-comedy released by A24.

Outside of film, DeLappe is also known for her acclaimed stage work, including the play 'The Wolves,' which received the inaugural Relentless Award from the American Playwriting Foundation and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as per Deadline.

Advertisement

Veteran producer Sher has previously produced high-profile titles such as 'Contagion' and the Oscar-nominated 'Django Unchained.' She most recently produced the horror thriller 'Heretic.'

For Paiva, the project marks her first major producing role after spending more than two decades working as a studio executive, as per Deadline.

Ortega currently stars as Wednesday Addams in the 'Wednesday' series from Netflix, directed by Tim Burton, which is currently in production on its third season. She will next appear in 'Klara and the Sun', directed by Taika Waititi and distributed by Sony Pictures, as well as 'The Great Beyond' from Warner Bros., directed by J. J. Abrams and scheduled for theatrical release in November.

Russell will next star in 'Hope', a Korean thriller directed by Na Hong-jin. She recently made her stage debut in 'The Effect', directed by Jamie Lloyd, with runs in both London and New York.

Advertisement

Her breakout screen role came in 'Bones and All', directed by Luca Guadagnino, where she starred opposite Timothee Chalamet. (ANI)