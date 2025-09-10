‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 tops Netflix chart despite 43% drop in views from Part 1 of the show

Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’ has returned with the second part of its second season — and while it’s still at the top of the charts, the viewership numbers tell a more complicated story.

The final four episodes of Season 2 Part 2 were released in early September, drawing 28.2 million views in their first five days on the platform. This marks a 43.6% drop compared to Part 1, which premiered in August and earned 50 million views in the same time period.

Despite the decline in views, the series — starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams — ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s English-language TV chart for the week of 1–7 September. Season 2 Part 1 also stayed strong, coming in at No. 6, showing continued interest in the series as a whole.

Some fans may be waiting to binge all episodes at once, which could explain the slower performance for Part 2. Others may not yet know that the final episodes are available, especially after a bigger marketing push for Part 1.

Netflix has not yet commented on whether the drop in viewership might affect plans for a third season.

‘Wednesday’ Leads, Still at Number 1 Following ‘Wednesday’, Season 2 of ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ took second place with 10.9 million views in its second week. The romantic teen drama also pushed its first season into the top 10, landing at No. 5 with 3.5 million views.

In third place was the British limited series ‘Hostage’, followed by the docudrama ‘Katrina: Come Hell and High Water.’

Over on the film chart, the documentary ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’ claimed the top spot with 26.3 million views, while animated action title ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ came in second with 25.4 million views. The film adaptation of ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ ranked third with 18.7 million views.