Jennifer Aniston makes it Instagram official with Jim Curtis — see her viral post

Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship with Jim Curtis Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday post. The actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself hugging him from behind — her first public confirmation of their romance — leaving fans swooning over the adorable moment.

Anjali Thakur
Updated3 Nov 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Jennifer Aniston made her relationship official with Jim Curtis.
Jennifer Aniston made her relationship official with Jim Curtis. (Instagram/@ jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with Jim Curtis official on Instagram with a heartfelt birthday. The Friends star, 56, shared a black-and-white photo of herself hugging him from behind to wish him a happy birthday — marking her first public confirmation of their romance.

The intimate picture, showing the couple smiling melted fans’ hearts.

“Happy birthday my love! Cherished,” Aniston wrote in the caption. Social media users gushed over the photo, a fan wrote, “You are glowing! You go girl, you have us cheering for you forever and always.”

“I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen 🥹🫶🏼,” another added.

“This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!,” the third user wrote.

The couple were first linked in July, when they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht.

See the viral post here:

Adding to the buzz, eagle-eyed followers noticed a sparkling diamond ring on Aniston’s finger, sparking rumours of an engagement. Neither Aniston nor Curtis has addressed the speculation yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating what many are calling the “hard launch of the year.”

The post offers a rare glimpse into Aniston’s love life, which she has largely kept private following her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

According to People, Aniston and Curtis — a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach — were first linked in July 2025 after being spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Sources said the two were introduced by mutual friends, and Aniston was already familiar with his work. “He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before,” an insider told People, adding that her close friends “love him.”

Aniston had previously dropped subtle hints about the relationship when fans noticed Curtis in her summer photo dump titled *Thank you summer* in September. With her latest post, though, the Hollywood star has made it official — and the internet can’t get enough.

