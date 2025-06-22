Jennifer Aniston shares surprising career goal, one character she wants to revisit

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): After nearly four decades in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston is not slowing down. The 56-year-old actress recently revealed that despite her extensive career, she still hopes to achieve one major goal, making her Broadway debut.

In an interview with People magazine, the 'Friends' star shared, "I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list."

The actress, who has garnered numerous accolades including an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award, elaborated on the challenge: "It's finding the time and the right material, but I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway."

For Aniston, who grew up surrounded by the world of entertainment, her father, John Aniston, was an actor, and her mother, Nancy Dow, was also involved in the industry, the aspiration to perform on the stage has been long-standing.

She recalled her early experiences, which included performing in Off-Broadway productions before her big break in Hollywood.

Despite her massive success on the small and big screens, with iconic roles in shows like 'Friends' and films such as 'Marley & Me' and 'We're the Millers', Aniston is eager to step outside her comfort zone.

"The idea of performing in front of a live audience is something I've always wanted to experience," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

The actress' latest project is 'The Morning Show', an Apple TV plus series where she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

As a producer on the show, Aniston is also gearing up for the release of its fourth season, scheduled for later this year.

In addition to her role on 'The Morning Show', Aniston has several upcoming projects, including the films 'Hail Mary' and a currently untitled project directed by Sophie Goodhart.

Looking back at her extensive career, Aniston also expressed interest in revisiting a fan-favourite role.

The actress revealed that she would be open to reprising her role in the 'Horrible Bosses' films.

The 2011 comedy and its 2014 sequel featured Aniston as the flirtatious dentist, Dr Julia Harris.

"I was just talking about this the other day," Aniston said, referring to a recent conversation with co-stars Jason Bateman and Charlie Day.

"We all think it would be super fun to revisit those characters. The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy," she said, adding, "I personally think comedy is a necessity, and I think it would be so much fun to see where those crazy cats are today."

Fans of the 'Horrible Bosses' franchise have long speculated about a potential third instalment, and with Aniston's enthusiasm about the idea, it seems there may still be hope for the beloved comedic trio's return.