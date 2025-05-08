Jennifer Anistons alleged stalker faces felony charges for driving into her Bel-Air mansion

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): A Mississippi man has been charged with stalking and vandalism following a disturbing incident at Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air mansion, which occurred on May 5.

The suspect, 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, is now facing up to three years in California state prison if found guilty of the felonies, according to Deadline.

Carwyle, who is currently being held on a USD 150,000 bail, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Carwyle is accused of repeatedly harassing the actress over a span of several months.

His alleged actions include sending Aniston unwanted social media messages, voicemails, and emails between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025.

As per Deadline, the situation took a dramatic turn when Carwyle drove his vehicle through the gates of Aniston's Bel-Air property at approximately 12:20 pm on May 5.

The actress was at home during the incident but was fortunately unharmed. Her security team quickly intervened, detaining Carwyle until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," said District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a statement released Wednesday, as quoted by Deadline.

"My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable," the statement further read, as per Deadline.

Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld is leading the case, which is being handled by the DA's specialised Stalking and Threat Assessment Team.

The team focuses on cases involving individuals who pose a threat to public safety through persistent harassment.

Aniston's 8,500-square-foot mansion, located in the exclusive Bel-Air neighbourhood, is known for its architectural significance.

Designed by renowned modernist architect A. Quincy Jones and later renovated by her and ex-husband Justin Theroux, the property was purchased in the early 2010s for just under USD 21 million.

It sits on a sprawling 3.4-acre lot in one of Los Angeles's wealthiest neighbourhoods.