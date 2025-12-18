Jennifer Lawrence recalls first acting gig in MTVs Super Sweet 16 commercial

Washington, DC [US], December 18 (ANI): Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence shared details of her unexpected start in acting during a conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio on Variety's Actors on Actors series.

The 35-year-old revealed that one of her earliest gigs was a commercial for MTV's popular reality show My Super Sweet 16. "I'm being carried on a chaise lounge, and then they drop me," Lawrence recalled, describing her role as a fictional rich girl at an over-the-top birthday party. When DiCaprio asked if she had appeared on the show itself, she replied, "No, I didn't have the money. It was a promo for the show," as quoted by People.

Lawrence, who began acting at 14 in New York, later secured a lead role on the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show and went on to achieve critical acclaim with her breakout performance in 2010's Winter's Bone. She gained worldwide recognition through The Hunger Games series.

During the discussion, Lawrence credited director David O. Russell, who directed her in Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, for honing her acting skills. "He can be really, really hard on people... but I never felt like he was yelling at me," she said, recalling his direct approach. "I was 21 when I did Silver Linings, and it felt alive," reported People.

The actress also opened up about one of her acting habits, which she calls a "bad habit": waiting until the day of filming to prepare her scenes fully.

"It's great for my life. It makes me not go crazy, but the next morning is hell," she said, as reported by People.

She shared an example from Silver Linings Playbook, where she had to recite sports statistics to Robert De Niro without prior rehearsal. "I'm not going to waste Robert De Niro's time. So that's an example of a really bad thing to do," she said.