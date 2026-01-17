Jennifer Lawrence recalls she lost Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role as she was not 'pretty enough'

Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lawrence has recalled that she missed out on the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, attributing it in part to online backlash about her looks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lawrence said that she lost the part, ultimately played by Margot Robbie, because some people online felt she wasn't "pretty enough." "Well, he did, and then everybody was like, 'She's not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,'" Lawrence recalled. She added, "Or it's that thing where I've been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I'm pretty sure that happened."

Horowitz claimed that the internet would "never do that" to which Lawrence jokingly said, "No, those sweetie pies?"

Earlier in the conversation, taped live in front of a packed audience at 92NY on Jan. 7, Lawrence revealed that she rejected a role in Tarantino's Hateful Eight.

"The Jennifer Jason Leigh part was originally written for you, I believe," Horowitz said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I turned it down, which I should not have done," Lawrence responded with a laugh.

Debra Tate, Sharon Tate's sister, had commented on the casting in 2017, saying Robbie was her preferred choice due to her "physical beauty and the way she carries herself," and noting that Lawrence was "just, I don't know, not pretty enough to play Sharon," as per the outlet.

