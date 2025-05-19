Jennifer Lawrence says becoming a mother changed everything: It’s brutal and incredible

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about becoming a mother and what she went through when she gave birth to her first child. The actress spoke about this during the press conference after the Cannes premiere of her upcoming film Die My Love, in which she features opposite Robert Pattinson.

Pattinson also became a father in March 2024, as he welcomed a baby girl with his partner, actor and musician Suki Waterhouse.

Incredible: Jennifer Lawrence on becoming a mother Jennifer's upcoming film with Robert, title Die My Love, deals with a new mother experiencing postpartum depression and the psychosis. The former is a mother to two children already and as a result was asked about her own experience after she became a mother.

She said, "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible. So not only do they go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working, they’ve taught me — I mean, I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion. It’s almost like feeling a blister or something — like, so sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor.”

Also addressing the character of Grace from Die My Love, Jennifer said, "As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking. I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting. When Lynne (Lynne Ramsey - director) moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.”

Robert Pattinson on embracing fatherhood The Batman actor, who also became a father recently, said “trying to figure out what your role in the relationship is afterwards is incredibly difficult,” saying that his character, Jackson, doesn’t “have the vernacular” to be able to support.

“Like he’s just a guy. He doesn’t seem to be the guy who is looking at TikTok reels of parenting and stuff. He’s just kind of hoping the relationship will go back to what it was and not understanding why this is happening to them, why this intruder has entered this relationship. I guess it’s a fear that everyone has as soon as they have a kid,” said Robert.

For his own daughter, Robert said, "Ever since she was born, it’s reinvigorated the way I approach work and you’re a completely different person the next day.”

Die My Love at Cannes Directed by Lynne Ramsey, Die My Love is an upcoming film featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as married couple Grace and Jackson. The film will delve into how Grace's postpartum depression and psychosis put her marriage with her husband, Jackson at risk.