Jennifer Lopez denied entry at Chanel store in Instanbul; heres how she reacted

Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez's recent stop in Turkey came with an unexpected moment for the pop star after she was turned away by a luxury store.

Lopez was in Istanbul earlier last week before performing at the Yenikapi Festival Park, where she went shopping at the Chanel shop in the upscale Istinye Park Mall, reported Billboard.

To her surprise, when Lopez tried to enter the store, she was stopped by the security guard who seemingly didn't recognise the singer-actor. He explained that she couldn't enter the store as it was at full capacity, the outlet confirmed.

Lopez, though, remained unbothered as she said, "OK, no problem."

According to the report, the store security later approached the singer during her trip, inviting her to the Chanel store again; however, she turned down the offer.

This is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez's calm response has caught attention. In a recent instance, her skirt literally ended up falling 'On The Floor' during the performance.

Lopez handled the unexpected wardrobe malfunction like a pro, as she played along by smiling big and joking, "I'm out here in my underwear. That's gonna be everywhere. I'm glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

Jennifer Lopez is currently busy with her 'Up All Night: Live in 2025' tour, which she kicked off in July. Having performed in Hungary, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Romania, the US, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and other locations, she has two remaining dates in Kazakhstan and Italy.

On the film front, Lopez also has the upcoming film adaptation of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' with director Bill Condon.