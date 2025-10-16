Jennifer Lopez gives details about her best kiss on-screen, calls her co-star the ‘Best Kisser’

During a recent episode of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen podcast on October 15, Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was asked about her favorite on-screen smooch in a segment named ‘Plead the Filth’. The singer and actor surprised everyone as she named her recent co-star as the ‘best kisser’.

Jennifer Lopez reveals her best kiss

Jennifer Lopez has worked with several Hollywood actors, and she revealed that her best on-screen kiss was with Brett Goldstein. She said, “I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser.”

Lopez has worked with Brett Goldstein on their upcoming project titled Office Romance. Lopez was given many options like Ralph Fiennes, George Clooney, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, and Matthew McConaughey, but Jennifer chose Goldstein for the best on-screen kiss she ever had.

Jennifer Lopez on personal life Jennifer Lopez was also asked about rumors of her split with her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, because of his messages to Madison LeCroy. To this, Lopez replied, “You know I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.” To this, the audience started cheering her up and showed their support.

After dating for nearly four years, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways in 2021.

About Office Romance In September 2024, Jennifer Lopez confirmed during an interview with Deadline that she is starring with Brett Goldstein in the upcoming movie. She also posted the article on her Instagram and mentioned that the project is going to be fun. As per the publication, Netflix has won the bidding war for the film. The screenplay of the film is written by Goldstein, who played the character of Roy Kent in Ted Tasso.

While not many details have been revealed about the upcoming film, Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez were spotted shooting for the movie in New Jersey.

