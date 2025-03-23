Jennifer Lopez "ready" to date again post her divorce from Ben Affleck

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially settled the terms of their divorce on January 6, and the Los Angeles County Superior Court declared the couple's marriage dissolved and the pair legally single on February 21, according to court documents.

Now, as per the sources, Lopez is "ready" to start dating again just two months after settling her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, reported Page Six.

"Jennifer is ready to put herself out there again and she hasn't given up on finding love," the insider shared.

"Her friends have encouraged her to date and she's definitely open to meeting someone new."

The source also shared that she is thinking about expanding her dating pool to include not just celebrities, as per the outlet.

"Jennifer is considering dating somebody who isn't in the public eye this time around but she's not limiting herself to any particular type," the sources added, reported Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. They later celebrated their nuptials with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family on August 20, 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce precisely two years after the Georgia ceremony, listing April 26, 2024, as the couple's date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

While Lopez is ready to move on, Affleck has his eyes set on ex-wife Jennifer Garner now that they've been spending more time together.

However, a source shared that neither Lopez nor Garner, who has been dating John Miller since 2018 are interested in Affleck anymore.

"I'd say they're both relieved to be done with him," the source shared, as per the outlet.