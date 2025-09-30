Jennifer Lopez says she has 'always' struggled to be taken seriously as actress

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about having to prove herself as an actress when others wanted to box her in as only a dancer or singer, according to People.

"People, when they see you first as one thing, it's hard for them to see you as something else. You just have to show them. You can't let that discourage you," said Lopez.

She recently appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning and spoke to host Lee Cowan about her career and her latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, according to People.

Cowan asked, "Did you struggle to be taken seriously at first?" Lopez responded, "At first? At first -- and maybe always."

"A little bit. Or maybe it's just me in my own head," she added. "I don't know. I've always felt a bit of the underdog. Definitely misunderstood. But it comes with the territory of being in the public eye. People are not gonna really know who you are, your heart. And then they see it and go, 'Oh, that's who she is,' then they hear something and they go, 'Oh, no, that's not who she is.' And they get confused. I get it. I understand."

"But I stay steady," said Lopez. "And that's the most important thing, I think. I don't change. I grow, but I don't change."

Cowan noted that Lopez worked with stars such as Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, George Clooney, and Robin Williams, so "how could you not be taken seriously?" Lopez said, "I don't know."

Lopez has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards: Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for 1997's Selena and Best Supporting Actress for 2019's Hustlers. Hustlers also earned Lopez nods at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, reported People.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will be in theatres on October 10, following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.