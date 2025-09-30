Jennifer Lopez shares challenges of dancing in '50 pounds' gold dress for Kiss of the Spider Woman

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez talked about the musical drama film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' and how challenging it was for her to dance with a 50-pound dress, according to Page Six.

In the role, Lopez worked with costume designer Colleen Atwood, and she credited Atwood with helping her "bring the character to life," describing the experience as "a great collaboration."

She added, "She was very specific about each moment in the movie ... when she was so specific about it, it put me right into an idea right away, instead of me trying to craft it, find it," as quoted by Page Six.

Using her soon-to-be-iconic gold dress from the film as an example, Lopez shares that the costumes were "not always functional," according to Page Six.

"The gold dress was 50 pounds," Lopez reveals, "It was so heavy. When they would lift me up, and I would try to move my leg around and do the attitude. It was a nightmare," according to Page Six.

"It worked. The way the dress moved and the lines of the dress. Atwood really is a master at that, and it was perfect. We'd see it on the monitor, and I'd be like, 'Oh, I didn't even realise the costume would be that good.'"