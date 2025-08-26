Jennifer Lopez shares sweet throwback as daughter Emme starts final year: ‘Always my beautiful baby’

Jennifer Lopez marked a major back-to-school moment this week, and it hit her harder than most. On Monday, August 25, the 56-year-old singer and actress shared a series of photos on Instagram after dropping off her 17-year-old child, Emme, for the first day of their senior year. Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, admitted she was feeling sentimental.

For Jennifer Lopez, parenting has always been the center of her world.

Posting a throwback picture of herself holding Emme as a toddler, she wrote across the image: “I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!” She capped the note with four black heart emojis.

J.Lo reflects on motherhood For Lopez, parenting has always been the center of her world. She’s spoken openly about how raising her twins changed her outlook. “It’s unconditional love,” she told People in a past interview. “I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do.”

In addition to school milestones, Lopez has been sharing glimpses of her summer with Emme. Earlier this month, she posted photos from a Hamptons trip, including a car selfie with Emme and family friend Stevie Mackey. Lopez, dressed in white jeans and a cream hoodie, captioned the album simply: “Le Sunshine.”

Broadway nights and mother–child moments The superstar also recently treated Emme to a Broadway night out. In a post filled with selfies and short clips, Lopez called her teen the “best date ever”. One video showed the two shimmying before the show, with Lopez leaning in for a kiss at the end. “Othello premiere with the best date ever,” she wrote in the caption.

As Emme heads into their final year of high school, Lopez is savoring the moments-big and small. Whether it’s a drop-off at school, a quiet beach day, or a Broadway premiere, she’s still the proud mom who insists her teenager will always be “my beautiful baby.”

FAQs How old is Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme? Emme is 17 years old.

Who is Emme’s father? Emme’s father is singer Marc Anthony.

What milestone did J.Lo share about Emme? She posted about Emme’s first day of senior year of high school.

Does Jennifer Lopez have other children? Yes, she has twins, Emme and Max.